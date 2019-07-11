Posted: Jul 11, 2019 11:21 AMUpdated: Jul 11, 2019 11:21 AM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Police Chief Nick Silva, along with the Pawhuska Police Department, will be hosting a public forum at the Pawhuska Church of God on Tuesday, July 23 beginning at 6 o’ clock in the evening.

Everyone in Pawhuska is encouraged to come to the event so that you can meet your officers and ask any questions or address any concerns you may have. Chief Silva wants the community to have full transparency when it comes to the community policing efforts the department is beginning to implement. Silva adds, “The community can only succeed if we work together to promote safety and justice.”

The Pawhuska Church of God Church is located at 814 E. 9th Street. The forum will be broadcast on Facebook Live.