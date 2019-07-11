Posted: Jul 11, 2019 2:00 PMUpdated: Jul 11, 2019 2:00 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board met for a brief special called meeting on Tuesday to authorize a $250,000 transportation bond to take place in September. They also hired Stephen H. McDonald and Associates Inc. to be the financial consultant for the school.

Superintendent David Cash says this bond is needed, as the school owns vehicles that are getting older with time.

Cash also mentioned that the Osage Nation, along with The United Methodist Church, will be helping pay for all school supplies for all Pawhuska students.

Pawhuska will have its regular scheduled board meeting this Monday at 5:30 in the evening at the Administration Building.