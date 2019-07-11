News
Bartlesville
Posted: Jul 11, 2019 3:13 PMUpdated: Jul 11, 2019 3:36 PM
Area Residents Put Firework Safety into Practice
Garrett Giles
Bartlesville and the surrounding communities fared well when it came to firework safety during the Fourth of July week.
According to information from the Jane Phillips Medical Center, only one incident occurred on Independence Day. The one mishap involved a finger injury.
This is small in comparison to the countless firework-related injuries that occurred in Tulsa. Reports also indicate that 18 fires occurred in Oklahoma City on the Fourth. Like Bartlesville, it was illegal to shoot fireworks within Oklahoma City's city limits. However, people did not adhere to the law in OKC.
« Back to News