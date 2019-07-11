Posted: Jul 11, 2019 3:23 PMUpdated: Jul 11, 2019 3:23 PM

Garrett Giles

Dr. Myron Pope has been named Chief of Strategic Engagement for the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (DHS). Pope most recently served as Vice President for Student Affairs at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond and is a former member of the Human Services Commission.

“I was a commissioner for DHS during its last year of existence and I served as the chair of the Administration Citizens Advisory Panel,” said Pope. “These experiences, in addition to collaborative efforts with DHS in other capacities, provide me with a broad sense of the agency and its operations. I look forward to continuing to gain more knowledge in this role so that I can support the organization's initiatives to better serve the state's citizens.”

Pope has more than 25 years’ experience working in higher education where he served in executive roles and led initiatives to build collaborative partnerships and enhance legislative outreach. His background in governmental relations and his work with advocacy groups will bolster the agency’s goals of transparency, accountability and customer service.

“DHS is an organization that delivers services across a broad spectrum of the population of Oklahoma,” said Pope. “I will provide leadership in the area of engagement with our various customers and communities across the state while also expanding upon the partnerships that are so critical for DHS to achieve its goals.”

A native of Sweet Water, Alabama, Pope played football at the University of Alabama where he was a member of the 1992 national championship team. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s and Ph.D. in higher education administration. Pope has served on many boards including the Edmond Chamber of Commerce, Teacher’s Retirement System of Oklahoma, Boys and Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County, Oklahoma Blood Institute and the Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City. In addition, he has volunteered as a board member for the YMCA and HOPE Center of Edmond.

Pope begins his duties August 1.