Posted: Jul 11, 2019 3:26 PMUpdated: Jul 11, 2019 3:26 PM

Max Gross

Nowata County’s Jot Hartley is determined to honor the memory of his father, Robert Hartley. Hartley thought there would no better way than to re-name a creek that runs through his property in the southeastern portion of Nowata County. The creek is currently named Madden Creek, Hartley explains why he thinks the name should be changed.

The United States Geological Survey describes the creek as being in New Alluwe. It merges with Lightning Creek where it loses its name before flowing into Oologah Lake. The creek is partially in Craig County as well. Hartley explains how the re-naming process works.

Hartley is set to bring a written resolution before the Nowata County Commissioners on Monday. The commissioners discussed publishing a notice of the name change in the newspaper to see if anyone has objections.