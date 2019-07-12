Posted: Jul 12, 2019 10:03 AMUpdated: Jul 12, 2019 12:24 PM

Garrett Giles

A homicide investigation is taking place in Bartlesville.

The Bartlesville Police Department said they believed a man was talking to another person in a white Chevy pickup around 8:00 a.m. Witnesses say they heard gunshots and then saw the white pickup speed off northbound.

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said it is odd for something like this to happen at that time of the day, but he said he has full confidence that the Bartlesville Criminal Investigation Division and that they will get to the bottom of the matter.

The BPD said the victim was found lying in an alley way in the 800 block of East 8th Street. He was taken to the Jane Phillips Medical Center where he died.

Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings also commented on the matter.

They were able to get a partial plate number in their intial investigation. Captain Hastings said they are hoping the family of the victim will be able to help them identify a suspect. The name is not being released at this time.

The man that was killed Friday morning lived 1.5 miles from Bartlesville. Police are trying to determine why the to met in the alley way. The victims cell phone was retrieved at the scene. They have also impounded the victim's car and are getting a search warrant to look for more evidence.

Captain Hastings reported that the victim took a shot to the lower abdomen. He said they were able to retrieve a single shotgun shell.

We will have more information when it becomes available. If you have any information, you can call Bartlesville Police at 918.338.4001. You can also leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers if you call 918.336.CLUE.