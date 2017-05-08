Posted: Jul 12, 2019 10:36 AMUpdated: Jul 12, 2019 10:36 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet Monday morning at the courthouse in Pawhuska for a regular scheduled meeting. Executive Director of Osage County Tourism, Kelly Bland, will be there to give an update on the number of people who have been coming through the area this summer.

Bland will also be at the meeting requesting money for various items. Bland is hoping to get $2,000 for the Osage County Free Fair. She is also hoping to get up to $5,000 to improve the “Visit the Osage” website.

The commissioners will consider signing an Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage permit that would allow the Post Oak Lodge Jazz and Wine Festival to sell alcohol. That festival is set to take place on August 31.

There will be discussion regarding the selection of an on call engineer for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. The commissioners will also go into executive session to interview applicants for part-time employees at the Osage County Fairgrounds.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.