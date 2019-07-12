Posted: Jul 12, 2019 10:36 AMUpdated: Jul 12, 2019 11:57 AM

Evan Fahrbach

It appears that former Bartlesville High Athletic Director was shot and killed during a triple shooting on Thursday night in Sand Springs.

Ryan Huff was identified as one of the men that died during a gun fight that broke out in Sand Springs on Thursday about 8:00 PM.

NewsOn6 Coverage of the Shooting

According to reports, 46-year-old Douglas Dick shot his wife as he walked into a home, then started firing shots at Huff. Huff then grabbed a gun and returned fire. Both men died during the gunfight.

There were no more details known as of Friday morning.

A neighbor found a woman with a gunshot wound in the driveway and called 911. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Bartlesville Public Schools released a statement on Huff’s death on Friday morning.

“The Bartlesville Bruin family will mourn the death of Ryan Huff. Ryan became the Assistant Principal at Central Middle School in 2007 and was named its Principal in 2011. He led the school through a $12.1 million restoration and during his tenure the school earned Reward Status from the Oklahoma State Department of Education and was named a Great Expectations Model School for three consecutive years.

Ryan was named the Director of Athletics and Activities in 2017 and resigned the next year to go to work for Oklahoma Connections Academy in Bartlesville. He will be sorely missed, and his family members will need support from their many connections in the school district.”