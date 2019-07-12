Posted: Jul 12, 2019 2:00 PMUpdated: Jul 12, 2019 2:03 PM

For several years, the Pawhuska School District has had an agreement in place with the Osage Nation that any student registered in the Johnson O Malley program was eligible for free school supplies.

The Pawhuska United Methodist Church has also donated school supplies to students in need for several years. This year, the two groups have joined forces so that all students at Pawhuska Public Schools will get free school supplies. Superintendent David Cash is thankful for their generosity.

Education Coordinator for the Osage Nation, Mary Wildcat, said she was very excited to help out when the school district approached them about the collaboration.

Wildcat adds that supplies will be available, even to students new to the district.

Cash wants the public to know that this covers everything one would normally have to buy for their student when returning to school and Cash expects this agreement to continue well into the future.