Posted: Jul 12, 2019 2:31 PMUpdated: Jul 12, 2019 2:49 PM

Garrett Giles

The House voted on the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act Friday. It passed with a vote of 220 to 197.

Oklahoma Representative Kevin Hern voted against the 2019 NDAA. He said in a statement that, “Funding our national defense is a bipartisan priority, but bipartisanship is not reflected in this bill.” He also said the NDAA has long been the result of spirited bipartisan debate and participation, but the new Democrat majority has chosen to forsake decades of precedent to further their own, unpopular policies.

The House NDAA seeks to close the Guantanamo Bay detention facility, transferring terrorists to US soil. It prevents President Trump’s Administration from taking military action to secure the Southern border and makes cuts to the programs and capabilities critical to deterring Russia & China, including nuclear modernization.

The Senate NDAA, which passed 86-8 in June, included an additional $17 billion for defense spending. The White House supports the Senate bill and has promised to veto the House version.

Rep. Hern continued, “Thankfully, we have Senator Jim Inhofe leading the Senate Armed Services Committee. Senator Inhofe is fully dedicated to getting our military the funding they deserve, and I truly believe his version of the bill is the one that will become law.”