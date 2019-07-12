Posted: Jul 12, 2019 2:36 PMUpdated: Jul 12, 2019 2:36 PM

Max Gross

A Tulsa man was arrested after trying to apprehend prescription drugs under a false name. Lance Woods appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday facing felony charges of attempting to obtain a controlled substance under false pretenses and false impersonation to create liability.

Court documents allege that Woods tried to obtain hydrocodone pills by using a forged prescription at a clinic in Bartlesville. Workers at the clinic knew the prescription was fraudulent and did not allow Woods to get the pills. Woods then provided a fake name to police to avoid an arrest warrant in his name out of the state of Indiana.

In court, Woods told judge Kyra Franks, “I apologize for my reckless indiscretions.” Woods then asked the State of Oklahoma for a bond reduction, “in the interest of economic development.” His request was denied and bond was set at $10,000. Woods is due back in court on July 26.