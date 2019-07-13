Posted: Jul 13, 2019 3:12 PMUpdated: Jul 12, 2019 3:26 PM

Garrett Giles

After hearing a sales tax report, the Dewey City Council may enter into executive session in their next meeting.

When they exit the executive session, the Council will consider and possibly vote to approve City Manager Kevin Trease’s employee contract for the 2019-2020 Fiscal Year.

The Dewey City Council will meet at City Hall located 411 E. Don Tyler Ave. at 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 15th.

The Dewey Public Works Authority Meeting will convene immediately following the Council meeting.