Posted: Jul 13, 2019 3:24 PMUpdated: Jul 12, 2019 3:27 PM

Garrett Giles

After the item was tabled last week, the Washington County Commissioners will reconsider the closing of the 115 Timberlake Bridge.

District 2 Commissioner Mike Bouvier said several weeks ago that the fracture structure was unsafe and that people do not adhere to the weight limit signs for the bridge.

The Commissioners will then consider a resolution regarding a donation to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office from OK Mozart.

A request for approval to allocate the alcoholic beverage tax from the County Treasurer will also be consider in the upcoming meeting.

The Washington County Commissioners will convene at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 15th in Room 201 of the Administration Building. They are located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave. in Downtown Bartlesville.