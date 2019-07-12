Posted: Jul 12, 2019 4:27 PMUpdated: Jul 12, 2019 4:27 PM

Max Gross & Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Police have identified the victim and two suspects in a Friday morning homicide that occurred on the 800 block of 8th Street in Bartlesville. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Bartlesville resident Daniel Glenn Tahoe Speck.

Police have also identified two persons of interest in the shooting. 23-year-old Dalton Scott Taylor and 32-year-old Stoney Andrew Bowlin. Police believe they may still be driving the white 2008 Chevrolet pickup witnesses observed leaving the scene. Tag number on the pickup is Oklahoma CEN-532. Subjects should be considered armed, possibly with a shotgun.

Police responded to the scene around 8 a.m. on Friday morning. Speck was found lying in an alley way. He was taken to the Jane Phillips Medical Center where he later died. Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles says the time and location of the shooting are peculiar.

Police are trying to determine why Speck and the two suspects met in the alley way. Speck’s cell phone was retrieved at the scene. They have also impounded the victim's car and are getting a search warrant to look for more evidence.

Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings also commented on the matter.

Captain Hastings reported that the victim was shot to the lower abdomen. He said they were able to retrieve a single shotgun shell.

If you have any information, you can call Bartlesville Police at 918.338.4001. You can also leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers if you call 918.336.CLUE.