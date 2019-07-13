Posted: Jul 13, 2019 8:39 AMUpdated: Jul 13, 2019 8:39 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Public Schools is holding its annual support staff job fair on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 beginning at 4:30 p.m. in the Bartlesville High School Commons Area.

The district is filling positions for substitute teachers, non-teaching coaches, teacher assistants, paraprofessionals who work with special education students, bus drivers and an IT Specialist. The district also needs cooks, cafeteria and building custodians, a plumber, and an HVAC Technician through Sodexo.

Those interested in attending the job fair should bring an up-to-date resume and head to the Commons Area via its entrance between the Freshman Academy and the south end of Lyon Field at Custer Stadium near 18th Street and Shawnee Avenue.

Applicants may also submit a resume online at bartlesville.tedk12.com/hire. For more information, contact the HR department at (918) 336-8600.