Posted: Jul 13, 2019 2:56 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2019 3:11 PM

Garrett Giles

Churches came together at Sooner Park in Bartlesville on Saturday for a Humility Picnic.

Committee Organizer Travis Dunlap said the ad hoc committee joined forces well in a few weeks to put on a wonderful event. He said Saturday that there is room in this society and this culture where there can be a response that is not a hateful response.

Any response to a pride movement, Dunlap said, is often lumped into one category: hate. He said some people call bigotry, but there is a response that is not bigoted and not hateful. They wanted people to know that the response is there and that they are doing their best to exemplify that by living out the principals for that response.

Speakers at the event on Saturday included: Dr. Everett Piper, Laura Perry, Stephen Black and Pastor Thomas Lowry.

Laura Perry, a member of the First Baptist Church in Bartlesville, shared her testimony first. She spoke on how she lived a transgender lifestyle for 9-years before having a transforming experience through Christ. Dunlap said Perry talked about the need to rid herself of her pride in order to be transformed.

Nationally acclaimed speaker Stephen Black spoke after Perry. Black also shared his testimony on how he left a homosexual lifestyle behind in 1983. He would go on to combat narratives in Evangelical Christian circles about identity and how people can transform if they are tightly wrapped in identity.

Dunlap said Black talked about being humbly submitted to the Truth, not matter how unpopular it may be to others. He said Caleb Gordon with the Northfield Radio podcast also spoke on the theme of humility and the need humans have for a Savior.