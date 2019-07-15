Posted: Jul 15, 2019 5:59 AMUpdated: Jul 15, 2019 5:59 AM

Tom Davis

America's enemies now include more than just our tradional competitors.

Those are the words of Senator Inhofe. who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committe, Friday as he spoke KWON News on the air Friday. He says we face not only military threats from Russia and China, but also various threats from other nations such as Iran and North Korea.

"These threats are beyond the tradional nuclear threats," said Inhofe,"the threats we face today are more numeous and are much more different than the were just 15 years ago and those threats could destroy Bartlesville, OK."

Inhofe told KWON it has been a challenge undoing some of the precendents set by former President Obama whereby each dollar spent on defense must also be spent on social programs.

On a lighter note and one much sloser to home, Senator Inhofe reminds us of the Oshkosh Fly-In comming up July 22-28. Details can be found here.