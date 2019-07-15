Posted: Jul 15, 2019 7:17 AMUpdated: Jul 15, 2019 2:00 PM

Max Gross, Garrett Giles & Tom Davis

Dalton Taylor faces the recommended charge of first degree murder for his alleged role in a homicide last Friday. Taylor appeared in front of district judge Linda Thomas at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday. A $500,000 bond was set over the weekend after Taylor turned himself in to Bartlesville Police on Saturday night. Taylor remains in custody at the Washington County Detention Center.

Taylor was one of two men Bartlesville Police were looking after a homicide occurred around 8 a.m. on Friday morning on 8th Street in Bartlesville. 26-year-old Daniel Speck was found laying in alley way. He was taken to the Jane Phillips Medical Center where he later died. The other man, Stony Bowlin, turned himself in on Sunday. Bowlin is not facing any criminal charges at this point.

Two others believed to be accessories also appeared in court on Monday. 36-year-old Steven Morris faces potential charges of accessory to murder after the fact and obstruction of a criminal investigation for his alleged role. On Friday night police served a warrant at a home located at 700 SE Sooner Park Drive. This is the listed address for Morris. Detectives located a 2008 white Chevy pickup in the garage.

Two suspects allegedly used this vehicle to flee the scene of the homicide on Friday. A shooting death occurred at this residence in May as well. Morris was mentioned in a preliminary hearing where Shawn Lynch was charged with first degree murder(we have a link to that story here.). Morris remains in custody on a $50,000 bond.

20-year-old Felicity Covington faces potential charges of harboring an escaped fugitive. Covington is being held on a $25,000 bond. The State of Oklahoma will decipher what if any charges will be filed in this matter. All three of the accused will appear on Tuesday at 1:15 p.m. at the Washington County Courthouse.