Posted: Jul 15, 2019 9:48 AMUpdated: Jul 15, 2019 10:54 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners heard from several different county officials at Monday morning’s meeting. The commissioners first continued an item held over from last week regarding a potential creek re-naming on behalf of Jot Hartley. Hartley proposed changing the name of Madden Creek to Hartley Creek in honor of his late father. The board wanted a notice to go in the newspaper to make sure no one objected to the name change.

The commissioners then handled a few housekeeping items including renewing its Grand Gateway membership dues. Also, a $581 donation was made to the sheriff’s office from the Nowata First Church of God.

District 3 commissioner Troy Friddle brought forward a lease agreement with WarrenCat for a bulldozer during the emergency business portion of the meeting. Friddle said it will aid him in several ongoing road repairs and he could not get it on the agenda in time.

Nowata County Emergency Manager Laurie Summers stated that FEMA has approved public assistance for the storms from April 30 to May 6. The applications for the late May storms are still in the process.