Evan Fahrbach

It appears that 115 Timberlake Bridge will be closed for the foreseeable future, after the Washington County Commissioners took action on the matter during its weekly meeting on Monday.

District 2 Commissioner Mike Bouvier said that after going over several consultations, it would be best to close the bridge until a new one can be put in. He said the weight limit of three tons would be tested by many trucks that run in the area.

Bouvier also said he was advised to run the matter through the board of commissioners, which voted to close the bridge.

District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle thanked voters who approved the continuation quarter cent sales tax this past Tuesday, and noted that the County Commissioners did what they could to get the word on the vote to the public.

Antle said some citizens had complained that the lower turnout was due to a lack of publication of the vote. He noted radio coverage, and explained that the county cannot spend money to advertise it. 1,573 people voted in the election, which goes a long way toward facility maintenance in Washington County.

The commissioners also approved labor agreements for the Washington County Health Department, along with all other items.

The Washington County Commissioners meet every Monday morning at 9:30 at the Commissioner’s Meeting Room at 400 S. Johnstone.