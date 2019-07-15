Posted: Jul 15, 2019 2:18 PMUpdated: Jul 15, 2019 2:18 PM

Max Gross

A 20-year-old Bartlesville man was charged with recklessly handling a firearm for an incident that occurred on July 10. Robert McClintock appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing the felony charge.

According to an affidavit, officers were investigating property damage at a residence in rural Bartlesville. The officers then heard four gun shots coming from a residence to the south. McClintock was standing roughly 100 yards away. Officers advised him to stop shooting.

McClintock claims he was shooting at a barrel in the yard. The officer observed two bullet holes in the barrel. The shots were fired in the direction of the neighboring residence. McClintock was confrontational when asked for his identification. McClintock appeared in court out of custody after making a $2,000 bond.