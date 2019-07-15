Posted: Jul 15, 2019 2:38 PMUpdated: Jul 15, 2019 2:38 PM

Max Gross

State senator Julie Daniels recently completed a leadership program for first-term legislatures. The State Legislative Leaders Foundation offered the “2019 Emerging Legislative Leaders Program.” Daniels was recommended by State Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat.

Points of emphasis from the course included the importance of values and ethics in governance and public service, the importance of state legislatures in preserving freedom and democracy, and the role of legislative leaders in advancing public policy through discussion, negotiation and building consensus.

Daniels was one of 50 legislative leaders from 48 states to complete the course.