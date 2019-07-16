Posted: Jul 16, 2019 3:41 AMUpdated: Jul 16, 2019 3:41 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Public School Board heard an updated presentation by Dianne Martinez on the ATLAS- Academic Therapeutic Learning Alternative School-proposal. The program is designed to help students with disruptive behavioral problems learn in a different environment in small groups to develop emotionally in order to learn academically.

A memo of understanding is being drafted to the schools can work with partners like the Boys and Girls Club and others.

The ATLAS program works with Grand Lake Mental Health and is awaiting financial help from Bartlesville Education Promise.

The board also accepted the resignation of school board member Alison Clark, who is leaving her post for another job out of state. The board voted to declare her seat vacant is preparing steps to accept applications for an appointment to finish Clark’s term

Board members also held a discussion, consideration and vote to approve a Medical Marijuana, Hemp & Cannabidiol (CBD) Policy as set out on Attachment "C"

