Posted: Jul 16, 2019 8:29 AMUpdated: Jul 16, 2019 8:29 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Board of Education Monday night accepted the resignation of Ms. Alison Clark from her seat representing District 3, which covers most of downtown Bartlesville. The Board appreciates her successful service on the board since 2013, including her work as Clerk of the Board since 2018.

In June 2019, Ms. Clark announced her intention to resign since her family would be moving out of the district. She stated, “Making the choice to relocate my family has been one of the most difficult decisions I have faced. We love this community and leaving is so bittersweet. Serving Bartlesville as a school board member for the past six years has been an incredible honor, and I can look back with pride on what we have accomplished and how we have grown. I am confident that BPSD will continue to thrive and raise the standard for quality public education in Oklahoma. My family is off on a new adventure, but we look forward to returning home someday.”

Pursuant to Board policy BBA, the vacancy shall be filled by appointment as follows: