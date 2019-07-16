Posted: Jul 16, 2019 9:30 AMUpdated: Jul 16, 2019 9:30 AM

The Pawhuska School Board met for a regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening for a brief and productive meeting.

The board approved an agreement with the Osage Nation, giving students in pre-kindergarten the opportunity to take part in a number of programs. This is the second year the school has signed into this contact with the Osage Nation.

At the meeting, it was decided that Weaver Drug Testing Lab will be who Pawhuska Schools go through for drug testing procedures.

The school board approved the varsity cheer team to do a fall fundraiser in September in conjunction with Sedan Flowers. Dean Hix will serve as the Maintenance and Transportation Director, Bus Driver Inspector and Bus Driver Instructor for the 2019-2020 school year.