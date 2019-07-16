Posted: Jul 16, 2019 12:10 PMUpdated: Jul 16, 2019 12:11 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Street Department Supervisor Lance Brown said crews will make repairs to Hillcrest Drive between 20th Street and the Caney River on Thursday.

They will be making asphalt repairs to the road most of the day and will have one lane closed. Flaggers will be on-site to help with traffic.

Brown said the repairs will help sustain the roadway until a planned rehabilitation of the road is completed. The rehabilitation is a $2.2 million project that consists of widening

Hillcrest Drive between 18th Street and the Caney River, adding shoulders and extending the Pathfinder Parkway trail in the area. The design portion of the project is underway and funding is set for 2021.

Construction could begin on the project as soon as fall of next year.