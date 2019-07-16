Posted: Jul 16, 2019 12:53 PMUpdated: Jul 16, 2019 12:53 PM

Ty Loftis

At the Pawhuska School Board meeting Monday evening, an agreement was signed with the Osage Nation providing per-kintergarden students with many great services. A member of the Osage Nation was present to speak on some of the services offered.

This is the second year this agreement will have been in place. All students qualify for the program.