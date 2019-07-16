Posted: Jul 16, 2019 1:30 PMUpdated: Jul 16, 2019 1:38 PM

Garrett Giles

Popeye's has other plans in mind.

Realtor Max Lutke with Chinowith and Cohen Realtors say Popeye's has announced they will not be coming to Bartlesville. He said the developer notified them last week about the decision and that the property is up for sale.

The developer was from Texas and the Popeye's representative was from Arkansas. Lutke said they came to an agreement where the developer would build the restaurant on the site and Popeye's would be on a 20-year lease for half of the building. He said for whatever reason, the developer opted out and is selling the land.

Plans for the Popeye's started in 2017 when the City Council appropriated up to $65,000 for the demolition of the former Sooner Motel building to make way for the development.

The Bartlesville Development Authority negotiated the deal, but the money was to be paid only after the restaurant was constructed and occupied. BDA President David Wood told the council at the time that the BDA would only reimburse for the actual cost of the demolition — "and that will be upon Certificate of Occupancy for Popeye’s Chicken."

Because the restaurant was never opened, no public money will be expended.

Realtor Lutke said they now have the property listed for sale at $825,000. He said they hope to sell the lot for a restaurant or heavy commercial area that allows for many things to set up shop in the area.

The property intended for the Popeye's restaurant is located at 1300 SE Washington Boulevard.