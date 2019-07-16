Posted: Jul 16, 2019 1:32 PMUpdated: Jul 16, 2019 2:06 PM

There are many events coming up in the Osage County area and Claude Rosendale, a member of the Osage County Tourism Board, was at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting requesting money for some of the upcoming events.

The Boy Scouts of America 110th anniversary Camporee is taking place the final weekend in September. Rosendale wants to make that a special weekend for the scouts.

The commissioners allowed for $1,000 to be spent on advertising for the weekend. They also allowed for $2,000 to be used for promotional items when Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland goes to different conferences across the country.

The Punchy in Pink Ranch Rodeo is in October and will take place at the Osage County Fairgrounds. Rosendale was looking for $1,000 to help promote the event and the commissioners granted his request. Money raised from the rodeo will benefit the breast cancer foundation.