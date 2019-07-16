Posted: Jul 16, 2019 2:01 PMUpdated: Jul 16, 2019 2:01 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County continues to wait on a declaration that will aid in public assistance funding for the flooding rains that hit the area in late May and early June, but Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says they are one of 10 counties who are getting that assistance from storms that hit the area in late April.

Governor Kevin Stitt signed that declaration and Roberts says Stitt is still waiting on all other counties to complete their damage assessments before making a declaration for those storm that hit the area in May and June.