Posted: Jul 16, 2019 3:01 PMUpdated: Jul 16, 2019 3:06 PM

Garrett Giles

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease had his contract renewed by the Dewey City Council on Monday night. He said there is a lot that he hopes to get accomplished this year now that his contract has been refreshed.

One of the top priorities for Trease is getting the new Dewey Police building wrapped up. He said they are currently waiting on electricians to get power to the building. Once that is done, doors and trim will need to be put into place.

Trease said he's not holding his breath, but he hopes the building will be completed by August. In this next year, he wants to make some improvements to the Dewey Fire Department and Capital Improvements as well.

At the Fire Station, Trease said they are looking into new doors and facade. With Capital Improvements, he said there is asphalt that needs to be laid and they want to make improvements to Don Tyler Park.

Trease said if weather permits and the budget holds up, everything should go accordingly. He is going into his 10th year as Dewey's City Manager.