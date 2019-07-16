Posted: Jul 16, 2019 3:25 PMUpdated: Jul 16, 2019 3:25 PM

Max Gross

Charges of murder in the first degree were presented to Dalton Taylor on Tuesday during arraignments at the Washington County Courthouse. Taylor is accused of using a shotgun to shoot and kill Daniel Speck last Friday in alley way of 8th street in Bartlesville. A $500,000 bond was set over the weekend after Taylor turned himself in to Bartlesville Police on Saturday night. Taylor remains in custody at the Washington County Detention Center.

Three other defendants were charged with accessory after the fact for their alleged roles. 36-year-old Steven Morris is also being charged with possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction. Morris allowed Taylor to hide a 2008 white Chevy pickup in the garage of a residence at 700 SE Sooner Park Drive. Police served a warrant and found the vehicle. Morris remains in custody on a $50,000 bond.

Morris also claimed to have traded the shotgun to Bryan Daniel. Daniel is being charged with possession of a firearm after a former conviction as well. Daniel is in custody on a $25,000 bond.

Also, 20-year-old Felicity Covington was charged as an accessory after the fact. An affidavit alleges that Covington helped Taylor leave the area. She allegedly dropped him off at a truck stop in Tulsa. Covington’s bond is set at $25,000.

All four will appear in court next on July 26 for the felony status docket.