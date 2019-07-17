Posted: Jul 17, 2019 9:59 AMUpdated: Jul 17, 2019 10:03 AM

Garrett Giles

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved the State of Oklahoma’s request for public disaster assistance for 41 counties, including Nowata, Osage and Washington counties.

FEMA’s Public Information Officer Scott Sanders explains that the approval means federal funding is available to assist municipalities, counties, rural electric cooperatives, and the State with infrastructure repairs and costs associated with responding to the severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flooding.

Damage assessments indicate the storm caused more than $22 million in infrastructure damage, debris and response costs. Gov. Stitt said additional counties will be added to the public assistance declaration request at a later date as damages are verified.

Disaster assistance is also approved for Adair, Alfalfa, Beaver, Beckham, Blaine, Canadian, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Custer, Delaware, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Grady, Grant, Greer, Harper, Jackson, Kingfisher, Le Flore, Lincoln, Logan, Mayes, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha, Roger Mills, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washita, and Woods counties.

Individual Assistance has also been approved to benefit individuals and business owners in 27 counties. Nowata, Osage and Washington counties are included in this as well.

The other 24 counties for Individual Assistance include: Alfalfa, Canadian, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Garfield, Kay, Kingfisher, Le Flore, Logan, Mayes, Muskogee, Noble, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Woods.