Posted: Jul 17, 2019 10:25 AMUpdated: Jul 17, 2019 10:25 AM

Max Gross

A lively running community in Bartlesville will continue to face some obstacles. The City of Bartlesville announced that more work is needed on certain portions of Pathfinder Parkway. The area underneath theTuxedo Bridge is closed due to erosion that was caused by flooding in May. This sector of the path runs on the banks of the Caney River.

City Engineer Micah Siemers says that parts of the riverbank will need to be reconstructed by a contractor before the path can re-open. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is continuing to let water out at Copan and Hulah lakes as they both remain well above normal levels.

Siemers said a target date for construction will not be known until the river level falls. Every time that the area experiences rainfall the clock resets.