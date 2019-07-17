Posted: Jul 17, 2019 1:19 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2019 1:57 PM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford attended a Senate Committee round table table Wednesday to discuss migration at the U.S/Mexico Border.

Sen. Lankford spoke directly with members of the bipartisan Homeland Security Advisory Council. The Senator asked for answers on what’s being done about people illegally crossing the border.

“Did y'all have any conversation about what to do with 17 year old males?" Sen. Lankford asked.

He asked this question because it is being said that the highest number of people coming in right now at the border, as far as percentage, are single males claiming to be 17. Sen. Lankford assumes that they've been coached that, ‘if you claim you're 17, you'll be treated differently.’ He said there's no papers or documentation, and that they don't know if they're 25 or if they are 17, they just come across and say they’re 17.

The Council made several emergency recommendations to Congress to help defend against loopholes in immigration law.