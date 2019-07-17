Posted: Jul 17, 2019 1:40 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2019 1:40 PM

Ty Loftis

Cavalcade 2019 has officially kicked off at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska. The events started on Tuesday and included a Street Dance in Downtown Pawhuska. Social Media Coordinator for the Cavalcade Rodeo, Kaci Bute, says that went very well.

There will be rodeo events going on at the outdoor arena throughout Sunday and Bute says the start to each evening will be very special.

Cavalcade is the world's largest amateur rodeo. It is to late to sign up for most events, but Bute says she is looking forward to watching one event in which there is still time for you to sign up. Cavalcade's Facebook page will also be broadcasting live this evening.

Children ages 5 and under get in free. Ages 6-12 are admitted for $3 and those ages 12 and up are admitted for $5. Prices for the nightly concert varies each night.