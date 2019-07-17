Posted: Jul 17, 2019 1:54 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2019 2:01 PM

Garrett Giles

The Kinderhook Fire Department just north of Bristol, Virginia played host to Dewey Fire Chad Schueler and firefighter Mike Bolinger last weekend.

Chief Schueler said their hospitality was great.

Kinderhook Fire gave them the grand tour of their station when they arrived. They showed them to the bunk room they have at the station after telling them to cancel their hotel room the week prior to their visit. The Kinderhook crew also made sure they had food, pillows, blankets, clean sheets and whatever else they may need for a good visit.

Eventually the Chief and Bolinger looked at the equipment they came to purchase from Kinderhook. Chief Schueler and Bolinger were in Kinderhook to purchase 28 self-contained breathing apparatuses for the Dewey Fire Department. All the SCBA's are newer 2014 models and they only cost Dewey Fire $7,500.

They wasted no time getting back to Oklahoma on Saturday. Unlike their journey there, Chief Schueler said they did not hit traffic, construction or accidents on the way home. That made them miss some of the beautiful scenery they saw heading to Virginia, but Chief Schueler assured that they were ready to get to work in Dewey.

Four guys (Jacob Cox, Clifton Johnson, Colton Brown and Brayden M.) were waiting for Chief Schueler and Bolinger to return. They had the old SCBA's pulled off the trucks to make room for the new SCBA's.

Batteries were replaced and the equipment was tested so that everything would be in service for them to use. They are no in all the pumpers and fire rescue trucks at the Dewey Fire Department.

Chief Schueler said the Dewey Fire Department will be able to stay in structure fires longer and will be safer with their new SCBA's.

Now that Dewey Fire has secured 28 new self-contained breathing apparatuses for their Department, it's time to look at what lies ahead. Chief Schueler explains that there are many things that they can change, like their portable radios.

In the meantime, Chief Schueler and the Dewey Fire Department will celebrate this victory for the City of Dewey and for themselves. (Pictured below: the Kinderhook Fire Department)