Posted: Jul 17, 2019 2:32 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2019 2:54 PM

Tom Davis

Imagine working at the same place of business for 50 years.

Ed House has been doing just that and, according to Stumpff Funeral Home General Manager Scott Holz, he will likely will remain doing so in the foreseeable future.

Holz sees Ed's fifty years of service to the community and his job as a great reason to celebrate. Holz is inviting you to stop by Stumpff Funeral Home at 166 SE Washington and sign a giant card for Ed.

The public is invited to a special celebration for Ed House Monday, July 22nd, at the Washington County Fairgrounds from 6 p.m. to 8p.m. Holz says Ed is a bit reluctant about all this but he is going along with it. And he should! After all, one of Ed's favorite foods will be served at the event: Coney's!

The event will also feature special giveaways as they celebrate Ed House and his 50 years of service to the community and to Stumpff Funeral Home.

According to Holz, Ed has touched many lives in our community as a funeral professional and as an individual well as a member of several clubs and organizations.

About Ed House:

Gordon Edward (Ed) House has been working at Stumpff Funeral Home since 1969 here in his hometown of Bartlesville. He began as an ambulance driver when Stumpff provided both an ambulance service along with funeral services. Ed is currently a funeral director.

Ed attended college at both Bartlesville Wesleyan and the University of Central Oklahoma. He is married to his lovely wife Paula. They have four kids; Amber Beffer, Nick Beffer, Jodi Beffer, and Joe Beffer. He also has four grandchildren; Hudson, Sam, Abigail, and Cooper.

He was a former member of the Bartlesville Ambulance Commission, the Bartlesville Jaylees, and Bartlesville Sertoma club and is now in Noon Rotary Club. Ed was a member of the Bartlesville Police Reserve from 1977 to 2011 and served as a member of Bartlesville Police Department Special Operations Team. Furthering his extensive list of clubs, he is a part of the Hillcrest Country Club. Ed also attends Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church. Some of Ed’s favorite things to do is to travel and play golf.