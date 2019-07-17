Posted: Jul 17, 2019 3:11 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2019 3:11 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County is one of 41 counties that has been approved for public assistance from storms that hit the area from May 7th through June 9th. Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says there has been an estimated 22 million dollars worth of damage done to the county and this will be a big help to begin rebuilding the infrastructure throughout the county.

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Roberts let the board know the county had also been approved for assistance from the storms that hit the area in late April. These storms created 7 million dollars worth of damage.

Roberts says he expects to start in the city of Avant first. He added that it is important to continue working on the roads before school starts in August.