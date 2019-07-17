Posted: Jul 17, 2019 3:13 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2019 3:21 PM

Garrett Giles

When looking at the best town's to retire in the South, you don't have to look far.

According to Southern Living Magazine's recent list of the South's Best Retirement Towns for 2019, Bartlesville ranks among the best.

Bartlesville Tourism Director Maria Gus said growth has made a huge impact on people coming to the area. She said people in the community came together more than 10 years ago and said that they needed to make Bartlesville a place where people want live, work, stay, invest and give back.

Bartlesville also has to find the other things that invite people to the town. Gus said the Bartlesville Development Authority has played a big role and has really gone out of their way to invite other types of businesses and industries into the community. She said Bartlesville isn't at the point where Phillips Petroleum is the only game in town because there is ABB, the DSR expansion and the retail development the town can boast about now.

The recognition by Southern Living Magazine is an honor in Gus' eyes and said she hopes in brings more visitors to Bartlesville. When selling Bartlesville and marketing to all the people that come to visit Bartlesville, whether they are coming to pursue business, a new job or just to see local attractions (i.e. The Price Tower, Woolaroc), she said every interaction with a community starts with a visit.

The publication only listed Bartlesville as the town in the entire State of Oklahoma as the best town to retire in. Gus said that should not take away from the beauty that remains and needs to be toured in Oklahoma.

Fortune - that is what Gus credits Bartlesville for their status in the magazine article. She said the article just shows the country and the State of Oklahoma that Bartlesville is a great place to get out and enjoy.

The enjoyment of arts and culture in Bartlesville makes the recognition of the town as a good place to retire more prevalent. While people may have more disposable income to use on the arts and culture in Bartlesville, they also have the opportunity to contribute and to volunteer in festivals and in musical theater like never before.

The recognition also strikes up a conversation of hospitality. Gus said like the entire State of Oklahoma, Bartlesville remains hospitable to guests. She said Bartlesville wants to be recognized for being warm and welcoming to all who visit Bartlesville and who could potentially choose to live here.