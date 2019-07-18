Posted: Jul 18, 2019 11:26 AMUpdated: Jul 18, 2019 11:29 AM

Garrett Giles

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration is setting up a Disaster Recovery Center in Nowata County on Friday.

Calling on behalf of FEMA and the SBA was William Lockhard. He said they will be at Lenapah City Hall.

You will be given the opportunity to learn about Federal grants and loans programs that may be available to you to remove damages from storms from May and June.

Lockhard said if you have further questions, you can call 1.800.659.2955. They will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday.