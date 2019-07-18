Posted: Jul 18, 2019 11:33 AMUpdated: Jul 18, 2019 11:33 AM

Pawhuska Public Schools will be holding its special school bond election on Tuesday, Sep. 10. At a previous school board meeting, it was announced that this bond would be focused on transportation.

Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau says if you wish to vote on this bond issue, the last day for voter registration is Friday, Aug. 16. Choteau said people who have never been registered to vote or those who need to change their registration information can apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form by Aug. 16.

The County Election Board responds in writing to every person who submits an application. Each person will either receive a voter identification card or a letter explaining why his or her registration was denied. If a person hasn’t received a response within 30 days, he or she should contact the County Election Board at 918-287-3036 or email OsageCounty@elections.ok.gov.

Precincts 102, 103, 110, 111, 113, 301 and 306 will be closed for the vote in Osage County. Voters in those precincts can send in absentee ballots or vote in person, though.

Registration forms are also available at the County Election Board Office at 630 Kihekah Ave. in Pawhuska, along with most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries.