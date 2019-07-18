Posted: Jul 18, 2019 12:35 PMUpdated: Jul 18, 2019 12:37 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Zachary Pace and Megan Ball in connection with a murder that occurred in Fairfax yesterday morning where a woman was found dead in her home.

At around 9 o' clock Wednesday morning, the Fairfax Police Department contacted the Sheriff's Office requesting assistance in the investigation of the suspicious death of 60-year old Heather Neuman. She was found deceased in her home, located at 132 N. Park Street.

Upon arrival, they noted that the victim's car was gone, along with her ID and financial documents. Pace was identified as a person of interest, as he has been staying with Neuman for the past several weeks. Ball was also identified as a person of interest when investigators saw that Neuman's credit cards had been used in local businesses.

Deputies learned that Pace may have been in the Locust Grove area Wednesday evening. Cherokee County investigators found Pace, Ball, along with the victim's car at a residence. Pace and Ball were taken into custody at the Cherokee County Detention Center where they are currently being held.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, contact the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 918-287-3131.