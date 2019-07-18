Posted: Jul 18, 2019 1:48 PMUpdated: Jul 18, 2019 1:48 PM

Ty Loftis

From sun up to sundown, the Cavalcade Rodeo in Pawhuska has plenty of events that will keep any rodeo fan entertained. The fun continues well into the night each evening though with plenty of music to keep you entertained at the Osage County Fairgrounds. Social Media Coordinator for the event, Kaci Bute, tells us what to expect.

Cavalcade is the world's largest amateur rodeo. With that comes a long history of great music being played at the event.

Kyle Park will perform Thursday evening. Cody Canada and the Departed will play on Friday evening and William Clark Green will play on Saturday. Ticket prices vary for each evening's performance.