Posted: Jul 18, 2019 2:55 PMUpdated: Jul 18, 2019 2:57 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Sheriff’s office has made another arrest connected to drugs. Everett Steeples was arrested on a probation violation and he also possessed a high quantity of methamphetamine.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Steeples was contacted by police on North Sycamore Street. Officers had to forcibly place Steeples in handcuffs as he tried to resist arrest. Steeples then threw a large quantity of methamphetamine on the ground. He was found with a large amount of cash as well. Bond for Steeples was set at $150,000.

In recent weeks, the NCSO has made a concerted effort to ramp up drug enforcement. The sheriff’s Facebook page has chronicled several drug related arrests.