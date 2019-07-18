Posted: Jul 18, 2019 3:15 PMUpdated: Jul 18, 2019 4:12 PM

Max Gross

In an effort to keep up maintenance on several roads throughout Nowata County, Scoop Cooper Road is now off limits to semi-trucks. The road, also known as County Road 210, now has a three ton weight limit. This road is to the north of downtown Nowata off Highway 169.

District Two commissioner Doug Sonenberg brought this change to the public at Monday’s county commissioners meeting. The Nowata County Sheriff’s office advised that violators will be given a citation and new signage on the road will also warn drivers.