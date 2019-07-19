Posted: Jul 19, 2019 9:40 AMUpdated: Jul 19, 2019 9:46 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation's biggest fundraiser is coming up.

Executive Director Blair Ellis said the State of the Schools Luncheon is also important in creating advocates for local education. She said they wanted to increase engagement, and they want parents of current students to attend and business leaders to attend because they want them to turn right around and advocate for Bartlesville Public Schools.

There are many fantastic things happening in the District, and there are challenges as well. The State of the Schools Luncheon summarizes those pros and challenges so you can go out and speak on behalf of the District.

Bartlesville Superintendent Chuck McCauley will review last school year and will give an overview of the District's priorities for the coming school year as well.

Ellis said they will sell “Teacher Supply Jars” at the luncheon. She said they will sell the jars for $20 and each jar of school supplies sold will go towards a classroom next year. The money will benefit the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation and their efforts to award grants to teachers as well.

With the purchase of a "Teacher Supply Jar," you will be able to leave a note for the teacher to read when they receive the supplies next school year. Supplies vary by grade level. (Jars pictured above).

The State of the Schools Luncheon will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 7th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tickets sales for the event will close on Thursday, July 25th. You can purchase individual tickets for $30 at bpsfoundation.org.