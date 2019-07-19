Posted: Jul 19, 2019 10:08 AMUpdated: Jul 19, 2019 10:25 AM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford spoke on the Senate Floor this week about ways Congress can stop yet another government shutdown.

He said he cannot support a debt ceiling that just raises the debt ceiling without any consideration about what they're going to do to actually pay off that debt or how they're going to get on top of it.

Sen. Lankford drafted a bipartisan bill, the Prevent Government Shutdowns Act, along with Democratic Senator from New Hampshire.

The Senator said they're not dealing with debt when they talk about debt ceilings anymore, and that they're facing a September 30th deadline. He said there is already this ongoing rumor and conversation around the hallways about, ‘could we have another government shutdown?’

In the last 40 years - under Democrat and Republican Presidents - there have been 21 government shutdowns.

Since 1960, America has had 78 debt ceiling increases. Under Republican presidents, Democratic presidents, Republican Congresses, Democratic Congresses, there has been a steady increase over and over again of the debt ceiling. Now the debt ceiling was originally designed to be able to provide a moment of fiscal restraint.

If all appropriations bills are not completed by the end of the fiscal year, Sen. Lankford’s bill would prevent Members of Congress, OMB, their staffs, and Cabinet members from leaving the D.C. area until funding negotiations are completed. The Senator says preventing travel will have the biggest impact on leaders in Washington to actually get the job done.