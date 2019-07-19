Posted: Jul 19, 2019 10:24 AMUpdated: Jul 19, 2019 10:48 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville firefighters were recently equipped with new hand-held radios thanks to a donation from Phillips 66.

The new radios replace the Bartlesville Fire Department’s aging devices, many of which had become obsolete.

Fire Chief John Banks said they have been working for more than ten years to ensure that all firefighters have handheld radios that are in good working condition. He said they’ve tried to replace the older ones as they’ve become obsolete, but they simply do not have the funds to keep up.

And now, even many of those replacement radios have been discontinued and cannot be repaired as issues arise. The past practice of purchasing radios sporadically over the years also resulted in firefighters not having consistent technology, which can be a safety factor.

Chief Banks said thanks to this grant, all of Bartlesville firefighters have the same radios, and they all work in coordination with the technology in their trucks.

(Photo courtesy: Ashton Peterson)