Posted: Jul 19, 2019 12:14 PMUpdated: Jul 19, 2019 12:14 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet Monday morning at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska for a regular scheduled meeting.

Jerry Roberts will be at the meeting discussing the disaster proclamation that Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt granted Osage County for the storms that hit the area from May 7th through June 9th.

Executive Director for Osage County Tourism, Kelly Bland, will be on hand asking for additional funding requests from the commissioners. Bland is hoping to make improvements to the “Visit the Osage” website. The initial setup cost would be up to $5,000.

There will also be discussion regarding possibly taking quotes for bathroom tile in the women’s building at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.

The meeting begins at 10 o' clock in the morning for those interested in attending.